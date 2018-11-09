Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with one comment

Typewritten manuscripts, which take up more pages than printed texts, deceive the author by creating an illusion of great distance between things that are so close to one another that they repeat themselves crassly; they tend in general to shift the proportions in favor of the author’s comfort. For a writer capable of self-reflection, print becomes a critique of his writing: it creates a path from the external to the internal. For this reason publishers should be advised to be tolerant of authors’ corrections.

Theodor W. Adorno, Notes to Literature

Written by nevalalee

November 9, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Publishing, Quote of the Day, Writing

Tagged with ,

«
»

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. Realy he made a hard work typewriter briliant parformence

    nicholasonline13

    November 9, 2018 at 9:16 am


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: