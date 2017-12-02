Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Breaking down the door

leave a comment »

Nice general concepts do not fall into our laps by themselves. But definite concrete problems were first conquered in their undivided complexity, singlehanded by brute force, so to speak. Only afterwards the axiomaticians came along and stated: Instead of breaking the door with all your might and bruising your hands, you should have constructed such and such a key of skill, and by it you would have been able to open the door quite smoothly. But they can construct the key only because they are able, after the breaking in was successful, to study the lock from within.

Hermann Weyl, quoted by Charles W. Curtis in Pioneers of Representation Theory

Written by nevalalee

December 2, 2017 at 6:55 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with , ,

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: