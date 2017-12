The baseball season is 160-plus games long—if there’s a hole, the pitchers will exploit it. Writing is like that, too. You have to make everything from scratch, and that includes not just plot and character, but economics, philosophical truth, gender relations, various kinds of professional expertise, weather and interior design, etc. If there are any of these areas in which you’re a little weak, you can try to write around them—but you’ll probably be found out.

—Benjamin Markovits, in The Guardian