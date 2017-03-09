Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

But you must still try, although you are sure of not succeeding; masterpieces are only lucky attempts. You may console yourself for not achieving masterpieces, provided that your attempts are conscientious.

George Sand, François the Waif

Written by nevalalee

March 9, 2017 at 7:30 am

Quote of the Day

One Response

