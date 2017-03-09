Quote of the Day
But you must still try, although you are sure of not succeeding; masterpieces are only lucky attempts. You may console yourself for not achieving masterpieces, provided that your attempts are conscientious.
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
