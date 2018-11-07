Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

All that he does seems to him, it is true, extraordinarily new, but also, because of the incredible spate of new things, extraordinarily amateurish, indeed scarcely tolerable, incapable of becoming history, breaking short the chain of the generations, cutting off for the first time at its most profound source the music of the world, which before him could at least be divined. Sometimes in his arrogance he has more anxiety for the world than for himself.

Franz Kafka, Aphorisms

November 7, 2018 at 7:30 am

  1. One of the few authors who can make sentences that long and pull it off so incredibly well. Wonderful.

    Jeff

    November 7, 2018 at 4:44 pm


