Quote of the Day

A major songwriting technique for me is to imagine the songs that other people have written according to what the album covers look like, especially in the record sleeves that used to come with the albums, with advertisements for other records especially for inspiration…A picture of Papa John, a beach photograph. By “Papa John,” I mean, from the Mamas and the Papas of course…In the case of the song we’re supposedly discussing, I just tried to imagine what Papa John would write based on that photograph.

Stephin Merritt, in the liner notes to 50 Song Memoir

Written by nevalalee

September 11, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with , , ,

