Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

We confront many problems. We can try to solve them one by one. But alternatively, we can try to create a generator that produces solutions to multiple problems…We might make progress by directly tackling some random scientific problem. But perhaps we can make more progress by looking for generators and focusing our efforts on certain subsets of scientific problems—namely, those whose solutions would do most to facilitate the discovery of many other solutions.

Nick Bostrom, “The Game of Life—and Looking for Generators”

Written by nevalalee

April 6, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

