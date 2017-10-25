Quote of the Day
In the structure the artist speaks as an artist purely. There he cannot lie. The artist as a man of action perpetuates his deed and records himself as a reality in the structure of his work—for which the content is merely useful.
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
