Quote of the Day

One thing that surprises me in retrospect is that, as opposed to most young poets I have known, I began by revising. I would work on a terrible long poem about the “Night Wanderer”—which was me being romantic, walking around the streets of the city at night. I would come to the last line and then go back to the first line and start rewriting it…I began revising right away. It has become a way of life, revising poems. I don’t write poems; I revise them.

Donald Hall, in an interview with Ernest Hilbert

