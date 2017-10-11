Quote of the Day

One thing that surprises me in retrospect is that, as opposed to most young poets I have known, I began by revising. I would work on a terrible long poem about the “Night Wanderer”—which was me being romantic, walking around the streets of the city at night. I would come to the last line and then go back to the first line and start rewriting it…I began revising right away. It has become a way of life, revising poems. I don’t write poems; I revise them.

—Donald Hall, in an interview with Ernest Hilbert