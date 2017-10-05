Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

[Criticism] used to be one way a young writer made it in New York. He would attack, in a small obscure publication, someone very strong, highly regarded, whom a few people may already have hated. Then the young writer might gain a small following. When he looked for a job, an assignment, and an editor asked, “What have you published?” he could reply, “Well, this piece.” The editor might say, “Oh, yeah, that was met with a lot of consternation.” And a portfolio began. This isn’t the way it goes now. More like a race to join the herd of received ideas and agreement.

Renata Adler, to The Believer

October 5, 2017 at 7:30 am

