Sci-Fi Strawberry in Savannah

I’m heading out this morning to Savannah, Georgia for the Savannah Book Festival, where I’ll be appearing this Saturday at 4 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church to discuss Astounding. (As it happens, L. Ron Hubbard lived in Savannah for a period of time in the late forties while he was developing the mental health therapy that became known as dianetics, and I plan to briefly explore this local connection, as well as other aspects of the book that recently scored a big endorsement from a certain bearded fantasy writer.) I hope to see some of you there in person—perhaps at Leopold’s Ice Cream, which will be serving Sci-Fi Strawberry this weekend in honor of the book—and if you can’t make it, my event is scheduled to air eventually on BookTV on C-SPAN 2. And please keep an eye on this blog, where I expect to have a few other announcements soon. Stay tuned!

  1. There’s an unconfirmed rumor that Hubbard may have been briefly institutionalized at a Savannah asylum.
    Maybe you can ask about that. It would be a heck of a find.

    One of the Heinlein letters has a cryptic reference about Hubbard receiving psychiatric treatment but I’m not sure of the date.

    nomnom

    February 14, 2019 at 6:20 pm


