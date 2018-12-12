Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

Anthropology, abstractly conceived as the study of man, is actually the study of men in crisis by men in crisis. Anthropologists and their objects, the studied, despite opposing positions in the “scientific” equation have this much in common: if not equally, still they are each objects of contemporary imperial civilization. The anthropologist who treats the indigene as an object may define himself as relatively free, but that is an illusion…For the anthropologist is himself a victim, and his power of decision is a fiction.

Stanley Diamond, In Search of the Primitive

Written by nevalalee

December 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

