Quote of the Day
The way you people make movies is you start with character and build outward. I start with construction and then fill it in.
—Brian De Palma, in the documentary De Palma
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
A great director — he did what is probably the best Mission: Impossible!
Jeff
December 10, 2018 at 9:52 am