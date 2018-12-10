Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

The way you people make movies is you start with character and build outward. I start with construction and then fill it in.

Brian De Palma, in the documentary De Palma

  1. A great director — he did what is probably the best Mission: Impossible!

    Jeff

    December 10, 2018 at 9:52 am


