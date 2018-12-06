Quote of the Day
If every man affords material and occasion enough for the development of the complete moral philosophy, then a precise and sincere self-analysis of any random individual is directly justified…And one’s own life, the life to whose movements one must listen, is always a random life, for it is simply one of the millions of variants of the possibilities of human existence in general.
Good quote
thelonelyauthorblog
December 6, 2018 at 8:05 am
it great to be see and nice hear about him
nicholasonline13
December 6, 2018 at 8:38 am