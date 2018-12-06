Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with 2 comments

If every man affords material and occasion enough for the development of the complete moral philosophy, then a precise and sincere self-analysis of any random individual is directly justified…And one’s own life, the life to whose movements one must listen, is always a random life, for it is simply one of the millions of variants of the possibilities of human existence in general.

Erich Auerbach, Mimesis

Written by nevalalee

December 6, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

2 Responses

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. Good quote

    thelonelyauthorblog

    December 6, 2018 at 8:05 am

  2. it great to be see and nice hear about him

    nicholasonline13

    December 6, 2018 at 8:38 am


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: