Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

A deeper intuition

leave a comment »

Something of the luxurious freedom and naive license of the heroic past [of mathematics] may have been curtailed by the close analysis of thoughtlessly inherited intuitions of space and number…In bringing these assumptions to the surface, where they could be seen by anybody, the abstractionists and the topologists did not uproot intuition, to let it wither like a noxious weed on the rubbish heap of the past, but nourished and strengthened it—”in general.” If curves and surfaces became somewhat more complicated than the geometers and analysts of the nineteenth century had imagined them, the new definitions did not preclude what was consistent in the old; they merely attempted to clarify it and make it explicit…In short, a deeper intuition broadened and deepened a shallower. It justified itself as mathematics which its practitioners and others found even more interesting than some of the classical geometry and analysis of the past.

Eric Temple Bell, The Development of Mathematics

Written by nevalalee

November 25, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: