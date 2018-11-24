Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

The play of symbols

leave a comment »

There are moments in the history of the sciences and, perhaps, of society, when the spirit is sustained and carried forward by the words and the symbols it has created, and when generalizations present themselves with the least effort…It is often said an equation contains only what one has put into it. It is easy to answer, first, that the new form under which one finds the things constitutes often of itself an important discovery. But sometimes there is more; analysis, by the simple play of its symbols, may suggest generalizations far surpassing the primitive outline.

Émile Picard, “On the Development of Mathematical Analysis”

Written by nevalalee

November 24, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: