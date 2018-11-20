Quote of the Day
What poem ever ceased to be good because someone had analyzed it badly? The purpose of analysis is not to destroy beauty but to identify its sources. There is no such thing as a beautiful object without characteristics. If one cares about the nature of the beautiful object, he is well occupied in studying what makes it beautiful, and that study necessarily demands a look at the artist’s management of his art.
It a peom fine artist very nice to be here i glad to see him Thanks a lot
nicholasonline13
November 20, 2018 at 9:09 am