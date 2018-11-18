Alec Nevala-Lee

Contemplating the Sphinx

History is a catalog of endings, but poetry speaks of being, of beginnings…Poetry tends to have an ambivalent relationship toward any temporal function to which it is assigned. Unlike most other human endeavors, at certain moments, often its best ones, it cloaks itself in obscurity, withdraws from everyday life and takes the form of a static, receptive object. A process made to be acted upon, germinative, wood and oxygen waiting to be ignited by a determinant, though not necessarily parallel, flash of thought. And this is how it transcends history and is not only to be recognized and remembered, but contemplated, like the Sphinx.

Nick Piombino, “Writing and Remembering”

November 18, 2018 at 7:30 am

  1. It a good hooby for reading a book very nice outnoles

    nicholasonline13

    November 18, 2018 at 8:02 am


