Quote of the Day

I think, I fear, that all the peoples of the earth will have to pass through the stage we are in today, with its appalling concretion, its brutality, its consuming greed for commodities…To permit the development of the sharp instrument of the intellect, other traits had to be ignored. So much so that I think we are now suffering the dire consequences of having neglected these other qualities. I am talking about feelings, intuition, wisdom…Since life means change. and since nature apparently tends to become more complex, there is no reason why nature shouldn’t impel life in another direction again.

Méret Oppenheim, “It Is Not Easy”

November 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

