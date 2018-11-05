Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

Making reality real is art’s responsibility. It is a practical assignment, then, a self-assignment: to achieve, by a cultivated sensitivity for observing life, a capacity for receiving its impressions, a lonely, unremitting, unaided, unaidable vision, and transferring this vision without distortion to it onto the pages of a novel, where, if the reader is so persuaded, it will turn into the reader’s illusion.

Eudora Welty, “Place in Fiction”

November 5, 2018 at 7:30 am

  1. it novel book writer he got a good respons fine to hear of him

    nicholasonline13

    November 5, 2018 at 8:58 am


