Quote of the Day

In a world ruled by the hypnosis of positivism, we proclaim the autonomy of the poetic vision, the hegemony of the inner life over the outer life. We reject the postulate that the creative personality is a mere factor in the pragmatic conception of progress, and that its function is the delineation of a vitalistic world…We believe that the orphic forces should be guarded from deterioration, no matter what social system ultimately is triumphant…The reality of depth can be conquered by a voluntary mediumistic conjuration, by a stupor which proceeds from the irrational to a world beyond a world.

—Jean Arp, Samuel Beckett, and others, “Poetry is Vertical”