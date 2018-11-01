Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with 2 comments

The relationship between man and object is not at all limited to possession or use. No, that would be too simple. It’s much worse. Objects are outside the soul, of course; and yet, they are also ballast in our heads. The relationship is thus in the accusative…Therefore, we must choose true objects, constantly objecting to our own desires. Objects that we would select again and again, and not as a matter of decor or milieu; rather like our spectators, our judges; without our being, of course, either dancers or clowns. Finally to have our secret council.

Francis Ponge, “The Object is Poetics”

Written by nevalalee

November 1, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

2 Responses

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. “The relationship is thus in the accusative…”
    Put the whole quote in. WordPress can handle it.
    Fill your fiction full of suspenseful ellipses.

    A party supporting socialist who burned out into a recluse.

    Ben Turpin

    November 1, 2018 at 7:43 am

  2. very interesting i hear the story of him

    nicholasonline13

    November 1, 2018 at 9:18 am


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: