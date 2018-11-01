Quote of the Day

The relationship between man and object is not at all limited to possession or use. No, that would be too simple. It’s much worse. Objects are outside the soul, of course; and yet, they are also ballast in our heads. The relationship is thus in the accusative…Therefore, we must choose true objects, constantly objecting to our own desires. Objects that we would select again and again, and not as a matter of decor or milieu; rather like our spectators, our judges; without our being, of course, either dancers or clowns. Finally to have our secret council.

—Francis Ponge, “The Object is Poetics”