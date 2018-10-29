Quote of the Day

Important emotion is a menace to those who live for their own selfish interest; so they have invented the philanthropic lie, and with that philanthropic lie have reduced the artist to the condition of a hostage. They have instituted an “Art Police,” a police which operates against deep-rooted human emotion…This new poet-hostage is always conspiring against their selfishness. To be this hostage one must put poetry at the center of one’s life.

—Roberto Matta, “On Emotion”