Becoming the parrot

A poem must be a debacle of the intellect. It cannot be anything but…Poetry is the opposite of literature. It rules over idols of every kind and over realistic illusions; it happily sustains the ambiguity between the language of “truth” and the language of “creation.” Poetry is a pipe. Lyricism is the development of a protest. How proud a thing it is to write, without knowing what language, words, comparisons, changes of ideas, of tone are; neither to conceive the structure of the work’s duration, nor the conditions of its ends; no why, no how! To turn green, blue, white from being the parrot…We are always, even in prose, led and willing to write what we have not sought and what perhaps does not even seek what we sought. Perfection is laziness.

André Breton and Paul Éluard, “Notes on Poetry”

