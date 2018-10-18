Quote of the Day

Do you know, gentlemen, what a city is? A city is a tension in breadth and a tension in height, nothing else. Two straight connecting wires depict a city…And a poem is just like a city. Everyone tries, as immediately as possible, to represent the square of the two outer tensions…The new poet constructs his language with the ruins of the past, and since everything exists only through language, he forms, in spite of “disinterested abstraction,” the new man and the world with him.

—Theo van Doesburg, “Towards a Constructive Poetry”