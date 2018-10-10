Quote of the Day
One must look honestly at what one has done, and to compare it to what one was trying to do. To learn useful mechanical lessons from the comparison is difficult; many workers in the theater never learn to do it.
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
