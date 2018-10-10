Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

One must look honestly at what one has done, and to compare it to what one was trying to do. To learn useful mechanical lessons from the comparison is difficult; many workers in the theater never learn to do it.

David Mamet, Writing in Restaurants

