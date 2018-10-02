Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

Our handwriting, distinctively altered by our mood, conveys that mood to the reader independently of the words. We must therefore consider the question of written signs—visible, or simply palpable, that a blind man could touch. It’s clearly not necessary that the author himself should be the one who writes a handwritten book; indeed, it would probably be better for him to entrust the task to an artist…When a piece is copied over, by someone else or even by the author himself, that person must re-experience himself during the act of recopying, otherwise the piece loses all the rightful magic that was conferred upon it by handwriting at the moment of its creation, in the “wild storm of inspiration.”

Viktor Khlebnikov and Aleksei Kruchenykh, “The Letter as Such”

