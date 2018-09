A work is created when each of its parts works for the whole, whether or not the words appear free. It is situated when all its movements, resembling the others or not, take place elsewhere…Let’s be free in regard to the reader, not ourselves. Let’s chastise ourselves if we don’t want to be chastised by others. Let’s sacrify our own talents if we don’t want our words to be sacrificed.

—Max Jacob, “Words in Freedom”