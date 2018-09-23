The border artists

If we want to be makers of the culture of the nineties in a country that constantly pushes us to the margins, we have to constantly fight for the right to have a public voice. The European romantic myth of marginality has been shattered. We must try to speak from the center not the margins, and we must do it in large-scale formats and for large audiences…I feel a strong kinship with everyone in this and other continents who is trying to find new forms of interpreting and articulating the dangers and changes of the times: the true border artists; the Latinos, blacks, Asian-Americans, Native Americans, gays and feminists who are establishing cross-cultural alliances with one another, the performance activists, the non-aligned intellectuals and journalists; the post-earthquake Mexico City rockers, poets and cartoonists; the “Third World” collectives in Europe and the Latin American conceptual artists and writers who are so intelligently analyzing postcolonial relations, they all are my brothers and sisters of vision.

—Guillermo Gómez-Peña, “The Border as Performance Laboratory”