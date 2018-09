Defining one’s own professional identity implies overcoming ethnocentricity to the point of discovering one’s own center in the tradition of traditions. Here the term “roots” becomes paradoxical: it does not imply a bond which ties us to a place, but an ethos which permits us to change places. Or better: it represents the force which causes us to change our horizons precisely because it roots us to a center.

—Eugenio Barba, The Moon Rises from the Ganges