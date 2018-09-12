Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

Drama is such a normal thing. It has been made into an abnormal thing by all the fussy leotards, hairdos, and stagecraft that is associated with it. All it demands is that children shall think from within a dilemma instead of talking about the dilemma. That’s all it is; you bring them to a point where they think from within the framework of choices instead of talking coolly about the framework of choices. You can train people to do this in two minutes, once they are prepared to accept it.

Dorothy Heathcote, “Drama as a Process for Change”

September 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day, Theater

