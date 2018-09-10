Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

I was always under the impression that puppeteers and circus people are closest to God and mankind because they don’t deal with false gold, because they carry their gifts in their hands, they make fun, they point out some things and not much more, and I think that God likes that attitude better than the ordinarily pretty messed up human ambitions, the complicated ways of heartbreaking compositions, or the withholding and condensing intellect.

Peter Schumann, “Problems Concerning Puppetry”

September 10, 2018 at 7:30 am

