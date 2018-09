1. Presentation—rhythmic wracking of the nerves.

2. The high point—the trick.

3. The author—an inventor—discoverer.

4. The actor—mechanized movement, not buskins but roller skates, not a mark but a nose on fire. Acting—not movement but a wriggle, not mimicry but a grimace, not speech but shouts…

5. The play—an accumulation of tricks.

—Grigori Kozintsev, “AB: Parade of the Eccentric”