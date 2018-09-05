Quote of the Day

Apart from acts of radical innocence, the meanings of our acts are never our motivations for doing them. The reasons for our acts come from society: as good actors have always known, it is our excuses for our acts that come from our unconscious—that has always decided the texture of good acting. We act as we do because we are in a particular sort of society. Acts are like moves in a game: the rules of the game give the meanings of the moves and players move according to the rules.

—Edward Bond, “Commentary on The War Plays“