Quote of the Day
Apart from acts of radical innocence, the meanings of our acts are never our motivations for doing them. The reasons for our acts come from society: as good actors have always known, it is our excuses for our acts that come from our unconscious—that has always decided the texture of good acting. We act as we do because we are in a particular sort of society. Acts are like moves in a game: the rules of the game give the meanings of the moves and players move according to the rules.
—Edward Bond, “Commentary on The War Plays“
As a troll I have been forthright about my excuses. Someone has to socially toll politicians?
Novelists?!
“I had heard the course work was a mishmash of recycled concepts from Scientology’s Dianetics, fables from Paradise Lost, and the ideological underpinnings of Ayn Rand’s novels.”
https://people.com/crime/seagram-liquor-heiress-sued-nxivm-group-center-sex-trafficking-allegations/
I could write an essay about this topic addressing the philosophy People pan. An essay. But it would be greasy work heavy thinking and reading involved. Blair Warren. Plato. Even RAW himself.
I could write about today’s Muskrat Falls announcement from a PUB POV. No one would read it. Andy Wells. Maybe. We all know the story. Boring. I have cartoons in reserve. Waiting…
A simple .gif to make satire of it all – lazy one. But more “effective” on Twitter than an essay?
https://giphy.com/gifs/58FdD2zWr4cQtH31V8
Maybe you have already written about this cult Alec?
Ben Turpin
September 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm