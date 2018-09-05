Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with one comment

Apart from acts of radical innocence, the meanings of our acts are never our motivations for doing them. The reasons for our acts come from society: as good actors have always known, it is our excuses for our acts that come from our unconscious—that has always decided the texture of good acting. We act as we do because we are in a particular sort of society. Acts are like moves in a game: the rules of the game give the meanings of the moves and players move according to the rules.

Edward Bond, “Commentary on The War Plays

Written by nevalalee

September 5, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day, Theater

Tagged with ,

«
»

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. As a troll I have been forthright about my excuses. Someone has to socially toll politicians?

    ?

    Novelists?!

    “I had heard the course work was a mishmash of recycled concepts from Scientology’s Dianetics, fables from Paradise Lost, and the ideological underpinnings of Ayn Rand’s novels.”
    https://people.com/crime/seagram-liquor-heiress-sued-nxivm-group-center-sex-trafficking-allegations/

    I could write an essay about this topic addressing the philosophy People pan. An essay. But it would be greasy work heavy thinking and reading involved. Blair Warren. Plato. Even RAW himself.

    I could write about today’s Muskrat Falls announcement from a PUB POV. No one would read it. Andy Wells. Maybe. We all know the story. Boring. I have cartoons in reserve. Waiting…

    A simple .gif to make satire of it all – lazy one. But more “effective” on Twitter than an essay?
    https://giphy.com/gifs/58FdD2zWr4cQtH31V8

    Maybe you have already written about this cult Alec?

    Ben Turpin

    September 5, 2018 at 10:13 pm


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: