If I go to the theatre now, it must be a political gesture, with a view to changing, with the help of other women, its means of production and expression. It is high time that women gave back to the theatre its fortunate position, its raison d’être and what makes it different—the fact that there it is possible to get across the living, breathing, speaking body, whereas the cinema screens us from reality by foisting mere images upon us.

Hélène Cixous, “Aller à la mer”

Written by nevalalee

September 4, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day, Theater

