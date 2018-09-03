Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

The total schizophrenia of male culture…has taught us all to believe that authentic feeling must be restricted to the therapist’s office or to the bedroom. To express feeling is to be “womanly,” and if we want to change the values of this culture, we must educate the entire society to appreciate rather than denigrate “womanliness” in art and in life. In order for this to be accomplished, men’s damage must be exposed, faced, altered. Men must be helped to feel again, and the point of greatest disjuncture in male personalities is pivoted upon their sense of “difference” from and “superiority” to women…It is not enough for us to learn to identify with men; we have done that all our lives. Men have to learn to identify with us.

Judy Chicago, Through the Flower

  1. The analogy to schizophrenia; speaking of a male culture…has taught us all to believe that authentic feeling must be restricted to the therapist’s office or to the bedroom. To express feeling is to be “womanly,” and if we want to change the values of this culture, we must educate the entire society to appreciate rather than denigrate “womanliness” in art and in life. In order for this to be accomplished, men’s damage must be exposed, faced, altered. Men must be helped to feel again, and the point of greatest disjuncture in male personalities is pivoted upon their sense of “difference” from and “superiority” to women…It is not enough for us to learn to identify with men; we have done that all our lives. Men have to learn to identify with us.

    Ben Turpin

    September 3, 2018 at 11:49 am


