Quote of the Day

All I am suggesting is that the mescalin experience what Catholic theologians call “a gratuitous grace,” not necessary to salvation but potentially helpful and to be accepted thankfully, if made available. To be shaken out of the ruts of ordinary perception, to be shown for a few timeless hours the outer and the inner world, not as they appear to an animal obsessed with survival or to a human being obsessed with words and notions, but as they are apprehended, directly and unconditionally, by Mind at Large—this is an experience of inestimable value to everyone and especially to the intellectual.

Aldous Huxley, The Doors of Perception 

Written by nevalalee

August 30, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

