Quote of the Day

Think of the following items: tires, doughnuts, Cheerios cereal, Life Savers candy, life preservers, wedding rings, men’s and women’s belts, band saws, plastic pools, barrel hoops, curtain rings, Mason jar gaskets, hangman’s nooses—one could go on almost indefinitely. They are all obviously united by a common circular shape…By juxtaposing any half dozen of these items, an idea for a happening could emerge. And from this combination meanings not normally associated with such things could be derived by minds sensitive to symbols.

—Allan Kaprow, “Assemblages, Environments, and Happenings”