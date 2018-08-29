Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

Think of the following items: tires, doughnuts, Cheerios cereal, Life Savers candy, life preservers, wedding rings, men’s and women’s belts, band saws, plastic pools, barrel hoops, curtain rings, Mason jar gaskets, hangman’s nooses—one could go on almost indefinitely. They are all obviously united by a common circular shape…By juxtaposing any half dozen of these items, an idea for a happening could emerge. And from this combination meanings not normally associated with such things could be derived by minds sensitive to symbols.

Allan Kaprow, “Assemblages, Environments, and Happenings”

Written by nevalalee

August 29, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: