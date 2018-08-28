Quote of the Day

The centre of our attention is on [the plot of the play]. But at the same time, separate elements of the spectacle are equally valuable and important to us. They live their separate lives without subordinating themselves to the ticking of the theatrical metronome…The scenery, the movement of an actor, a bottle thrown down, the train of a costume—they are actors, just like those who shake their heads and speak various words and phrases.

—Daniil Kharms, “The Oberiu Theatre”