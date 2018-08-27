Quote of the Day

What a difficult equilibrium! And how delicate to maintain. An equilibrium between the poet, the poet’s work, the general public, the actors, and the technicians. However, that instability perhaps creates a style, a style that is alive. And because this style is threatened daily, that same instability breaks down tics, trickery, and sclerosis. That dangerous instability also preserves it from all theory. The art of “popular theatre” is thus a permanent revolution.

—Jean Vilar, “The T.N.P.—Public Service”