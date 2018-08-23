Quote of the Day
I would like to build a house with my films. Some are the cellar, others the walls, still others the windows. But I hope in the end it will be a house.
—Rainer Werner Fassbinder, quoted in The Anarchy of the Imagination
Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
