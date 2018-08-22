Quote of the Day

I am a very concentrated person as an artist. I can’t take anything lightly. After I have finished a book I am completely exhausted, and it isn’t at all because I am weak…I can spade a garden and not get tired, but the nervous intensity attendant on writing poetry, on creative writing, exhausts me, and I suffer constantly from a headache…I might as well call it my occupational disease, resign myself to live with it, and forget about it.

—Edna St. Vincent Millay, quoted by Nancy Milford in Savage Beauty