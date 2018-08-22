Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

I am a very concentrated person as an artist. I can’t take anything lightly. After I have finished a book I am completely exhausted, and it isn’t at all because I am weak…I can spade a garden and not get tired, but the nervous intensity attendant on writing poetry, on creative writing, exhausts me, and I suffer constantly from a headache…I might as well call it my occupational disease, resign myself to live with it, and forget about it.

Edna St. Vincent Millay, quoted by Nancy Milford in Savage Beauty

Written by nevalalee

August 22, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day, Writing

Tagged with , ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: