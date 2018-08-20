Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

I do not believe that the old mother approves of the forcing process; and if she ever winks at it, she soon has her revenge; and so it is with the arts. You cannot commingle them and cry out that you have created a new art. If you can find in nature a new material, one which has never yet been used by man to give form to his thoughts, then you can say that you are on the high road towards creating a new art. For you have found that by which you can create it. It then only remains to begin.

Edward Gordon Craig, “The Actor and the Über-Marionette”

