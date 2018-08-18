Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

The mug’s game

leave a comment »

Every poet would like, I fancy, to be able to think that he had some direct social utility. By this…I do not mean that he should meddle with the tasks of the theologian, the preacher, the economist, the sociologist, or anybody else; that he should do anything but write poetry, write poetry not defined in terms of something else. He would like to be something of a popular entertainer, and be able to think his own thoughts behind a tragic or a comic mask. He would like to convey the pleasures of poetry, not only to a larger audience, but to larger groups of people collectively; and the theatre is the best place in which to do it. There might, one fancies, be some fulfillment in exciting this communal pleasure, to give an immediate compensation for the pains of turning blood into ink. As things are, and as fundamentally they must always be, poetry is not a career, but a mug’s game. No honest poet can ever feel quite sure of the permanent value of what he has written: he may have wasted his time and messed up his life for nothing.

T.S. Eliot, The Use of Poetry and the Use of Criticism

Written by nevalalee

August 18, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day, Theater, Writing

Tagged with ,

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: