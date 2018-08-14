Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

It is assumed by most people nowadays that all work is useful, and by most well-to-do people that all work is desirable. Most people, well-to-do or not, believe that, even when a man is doing work which appears to be useless, he is earning his livelihood by it—he is “employed,” as the phrase goes; and most of those who are well-to-do cheer on the happy worker with congratulations and praises, if he is only “industrious” enough and deprives himself of all pleasure and holidays—in the sacred cause of labor. In short, it has become an article of the creed of modern morality that all labor is good in itself—a convenient belief to those who live on the labor of others.

William Morris, “Useful Work Versus Useless Toil”

Written by nevalalee

August 14, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

