Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

Though fashion imitates the tone of innovation and exploits the myth of its value, the aim of fashion is standardization; the goal of fashion’s creators is a successful formula. The avant-garde artist, by contrast, is interested in discovery and self-transcendence. When an avant-garde invention becomes fashionable—as, say, collage in visual art or associational syntax in poetry has—then it begins to seem decadent, and the genuine vanguard artist feels in his gut that this new fashion is a milestone he is obliged to transcend.

Richard Kostelanetz, “Avant-Garde”

Written by nevalalee

August 8, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: