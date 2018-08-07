Quote of the Day

There’s certainly a real sense in which the artist’s ego is held partly in abeyance when chance operations, performers’ choices, etc., provide the details or even the structures of artworks. But the artist’s motivation is inevitably mixed, at best—and the ego’s not really evadable. Besides, nothing would get done—the work would never get written or performed—if the artist’s ego—including, of course, the body—didn’t get it done.

—Jackson Mac Low, note on “Poetry, Chance, Silence, Etc.”