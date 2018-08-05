Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

The admiration of the mob

It is instructive to take up a book of poems and see, with every poem, which direction the poet has chosen to take. Some poets take the easiest direction, an ending that will please most people. The sad thing about these poets is that they don’t please anyone very much: for all their attempts to be good-natured the public will desert them for some poet whose writing is obscure and who seems to despise them. The mob does not admire those who flatter it—at any rate, not for long. They know they are only a mob and reserve their admiration for those who tell them so.

Louis Simpson, “Reflections on Narrative Poetry”

