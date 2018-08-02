Quote of the Day

I believe—and I hope this sounds either dangerously revolutionary, or else hopelessly old-fashioned—that it is a poet’s business to say something interesting. Something so interesting and so valuable that people should stop whatever it is they are doing and listen…should stop thumbing through their order books, turning the dials on the TV, chasing the secretary around the desk…You must offer people something more valuable so they can dare to stop.

—W.D. Snodgrass, “Tact and the Poet’s Force”