Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with one comment

I believe—and I hope this sounds either dangerously revolutionary, or else hopelessly old-fashioned—that it is a poet’s business to say something interesting. Something so interesting and so valuable that people should stop whatever it is they are doing and listen…should stop thumbing through their order books, turning the dials on the TV, chasing the secretary around the desk…You must offer people something more valuable so they can dare to stop.

W.D. Snodgrass, “Tact and the Poet’s Force”

Written by nevalalee

August 2, 2018 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. Chasing the secretary, ha ha, oh man…

    Jeff

    August 2, 2018 at 9:09 am


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: