Quote of the Day

Sometimes we drug ourselves with dreams of new ideas. The head will save us. The brain alone will set us free. But there are no new ideas still waiting in the wings to save us as women, as human. There are only old and forgotten ones, new combinations, extrapolations and recognitions from within ourselves, along with the renewed courage to try them out. And we must constantly encourage ourselves and each other to attempt the heretical actions our dreams imply and some of our old ideas disparage. In the forefront of our move toward change, there is only our poetry to hint at possibility made real.

Audre Lorde, “Poetry is Not a Luxury”

July 17, 2018 at 7:30 am

  1. poetry allows you time to reflect and think about where it is all going, and words can change lives, depending on how you use them, enlighten as they say, amen, and remind everyone of what lasts for ever, words.

    bwcarey

    July 17, 2018 at 8:36 am


